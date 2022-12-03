Hit and Run Near Buzz Inn Steakhouse and Casino in East Wenatchee

The driver of a white pickup truck with an attached snow plow was involved in a hit and run in East Wenatchee Thursday afternoon.

Around 3:48 p.m., a white pickup truck carrying a snow plow collided head-on with a Toyota Highlander on the intersection of Grant Road and Eastmont Avenue.

Pickup truck driver Scott Vickery attempted to flee the scene and was resisting arrest when officers apprehended him at the Buzz Inn Steakhouse and Casino parking lot.

East Wenatchee Police Sergeant Karsten Garcia says the impact was so great, the snow plow was detached from the truck.

The driver of the Toyota Highlander sustained minor injuries.

Vickery was charged with hit and run, DUI, and carrying a concealed pistol without a permit.