Homicide Suspect Arrested on Badger Mountain Road Near Waterville

Douglas County Deputies arrested a homicide suspect on Badger Mountain Road Saturday.

At 5:18 p.m., deputies responded to a call of a woman shot at the 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road near Waterville. Roughly an hour later, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released an alert about their search for this homicide suspect.

Witnesses say they saw the victim fall out of a vehicle before the suspect stopped the car and fatally shot her multiple times.

After noticing the witness party, the suspect shot at their vehicle as well. The witness party sustained minor injuries while retreating from the scene.

The suspect was able to flee the scene, which prompted a manhunt from Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, East Wenatchee Police Department, Wenatchee Police Department, Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol, and Fish and Wildlife.

Later that night, law enforcement arrested the unnamed suspect.

Deputies say this was an isolated incident and that there is currently no threat to public safety.

This is a developing story, with more details expected to come out in the near future.