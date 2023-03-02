How Bout Them Apples: Art Contest Open to WA High School Students
The Washington Apple Education Foundation has exciting news to share!
The organization is accepting art entries until May 1st for the annual Year of the Apple Art Contest. The apple-themed contest will reward the top 3 students monetary prizes. First place will receive $1000, 2nd place will get $500 and 3rd place will receive $250. In addition, the teachers of the top place finishers will receive $150 Amazon gift cards for art supplies.
Who can participate in the contest?
Current high school students in Adams, Benton, Chelan, Douglas, Franklin, Kittitas, Yakima, and Walla Walla counties are eligible to submit their works.
Artwork pieces should be submitted to:
Washington Apple Education Foundation
c/o Art Contest
2900 Euclid Avenue
Wenatchee, WA 98801
Did you know?
Washington is responsible for producing 70% of the apples grown in the United States. The biggest apple growers in the state are in Yakima County.