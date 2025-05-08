How Hope Chest Supports Local Foster Families in the Wenatchee Valley

Hope Chest is a free clothing store for local foster youth and families in the Wenatchee Valley. The organization collects donations of new or slightly used clothing in good condition and provides it to foster families and kinship providers at no charge. The organization was started in December, 2016

Hope Chest welcomes donations of clean and gently Used or new clothing in sizes preemie to Adult XXXL.

Hope Chest operates out of space provided at no charge by a local church but is not affiliated. It is staffed by volunteers and open 3 days a week by appointment.

Foster parent and volunteer Andrea Stringham says Hope Chest supports foster families with expenses the stipend they receive through the foster system

Hope Chest also supports kinship or relative care providers who are often grandparents or family members caring for a child outside the foster system.

In addition to donations of clothing and cash, Gladsong Community Choir is performing a benefit concert to support Hope Chest at 6pm on June 1st at Hope Chur for Wenatchee, 11 N. Chelan Ave. in Wenatchee.

For more information, visit the Hope Chest facebbok page "TheHopeChestWenatchee"

or email HopeChestWenatchee@gmail.com