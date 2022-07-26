Human Society Handles More Than 100 Adoptions During Weekend Special

The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) says more than 100 animals have new homes resulting from its reduced adoption fee weekend.

The animal shelter partnered with the nationwide coalition Best Friends Animal Society to offer the reduced fees between Friday and Sunday.

The Humane Society recently announced its shelter was full, and said factors such as kitten season, a surge in stray animals and challenges from inflation and a housing shortage contributed to its shortage of space.

The group declared its weekend adoption special to be a huge success, although it acknowledged most of its "long stay" dogs are still looking for homes.

"These are all amazing dogs that are hoping for a chance to show you their amazing personalities," WVHS stated on social media Monday.

The reduced adoption fee weekend offered an especially low rate for dogs at $50, which is a fraction the normal fee.

The reduced fees also covered the cost of spay/neuter services, vaccinations, and microchipping.

The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is open Thursdays to Tuesdays, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. It's closed on Wednesday.