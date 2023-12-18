I-82 Wrong Way Driver Kills One, Injures Another

A Wapato man is dead following a two-vehicle accident near Ellensburg on Saturday night.

The Washington State Patrol reports the collision occurred around 10:15 p.m. when 57-year-old Paul Harr of Renton was driving the wrong way on Interstate-82 and struck a car driven by 40-year-old Antoine Honanie.

Honanie was pronounced deceased at the scene, while his passenger, 40-year-old Jodi Begaye of Wapato was injured and transported to a hospital in Ellensburg.

WSP Trooper Jeremy Weber says the accident is still under investigation, but if Harr is found to have been under the influence when the crash occurred, vehicular homicide charges will likely be filed against him.

