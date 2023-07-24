I-90 Closed For Hours, Evacuations Issued From Semi Fire

Travel on I-90 was closed after a semi-truck fire led to a wildfire in brush beside the highway Monday between Kittitas and the Vantage Bridge.

Level 1 Evacuation notices were issued for the Vantage area as the fire quickly spread with large flames and heavy smoke before Firefighters were able to contain it.

Residents in Vantage and Vantage Road east of Saddle Mountain were advised to stay alert to changing conditions.

WSDOT reported the truck driver was taken to a hospital.

The semi cab and trailer were charred almost beyond recognition after burning in the fire. There was no rubber left on any wheels that were still visible, and the trailer was essentially burned to the ground.

Both directions of I-90 were reopened by 7pm Monday after being closed since mid-afternoon. The eastbound lanes were reopened at about 5:30pm.

During the closure, westbound traffic continued across the bridge and was diverted onto Old Vantage Highway while eastbound traffic was diverted off at Exit 115.