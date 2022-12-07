I-90 Reopened After 38-Car Collision Near Kittitas

Eastbound I-90 was closed near Kittitas for over 10 hours as crews worked to clear a 38-vehicle collision Wednesday.

At 5:14 a.m., 38 vehicles were driving eastbound I-90 in foggy and icy weather, when around MP 126, 57-year-old Yakima driver Jose Palacios lost traction and subsequently blocked all eastbound lanes.

As a result of the blockage, several large collisions followed this initial incident.

Multiple minor injuries were sustained.

Palacios was later cited for driving too fast for current road conditions.

Around 3:30 p.m., eastbound I-90 was reopened.