Westbound I-90 near Bullfrog Road will remain open until a new overpass can be built.

The interstate closed last week after an oversized load struck the overpass.

Get our free mobile app

Assessment crews determined a new overpass will be built.

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson said full closures will be required on a limited basis when the reconstruction starts, but is primarily expected to occur at night.

Washington State Department of Transportation Washington State Department of Transportation loading...

“Thank you to the WSDOT crews and contractors who moved quickly to reopen westbound I-90,” Governor Ferguson said. “Our work to repair the damage is just beginning. The loss of this overpass severely impacts the Cle Elum, Roslyn, and the Suncadia area. We will work as quickly as possible to replace this vital connection for the community. We’ve seen too many bridge strikes — and their impacts on local communities — in the last few months. They are preventable, and we are working on strategies to reduce them.”

DOT Engineers are currently designing the repair for this section of the overpass. Engineers will select a solution allowing for the rapid construction of the new span.

Governor Ferguson's emergency proclamation allows the state to seek federal funds for reimbursement. In order to remain eligible for those funds, the state must work with the Federal Highway Administration.

DOT is not expected to share more information until December.