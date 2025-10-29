Governor Pledges Quick Rebuild After I-90 Overpass Strike

Governor Pledges Quick Rebuild After I-90 Overpass Strike

Washington State Department of Transportation

Westbound I-90 near Bullfrog Road will remain open until a new overpass can be built.

The interstate closed last week after an oversized load struck the overpass.

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

Assessment crews determined a new overpass will be built.

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson said full closures will be required on a limited basis when the reconstruction starts, but is primarily expected to occur at night.

Washington State Department of Transportation
loading...

“Thank you to the WSDOT crews and contractors who moved quickly to reopen westbound I-90,” Governor Ferguson said. “Our work to repair the damage is just beginning. The loss of this overpass severely impacts the Cle Elum, Roslyn, and the Suncadia area. We will work as quickly as possible to replace this vital connection for the community. We’ve seen too many bridge strikes — and their impacts on local communities — in the last few months. They are preventable, and we are working on strategies to reduce them.”

DOT Engineers are currently designing the repair for this section of the overpass. Engineers will select a solution allowing for the rapid construction of the new span.

Governor Ferguson's emergency proclamation allows the state to seek federal funds for reimbursement. In order to remain eligible for those funds, the state must work with the Federal Highway Administration.

DOT is not expected to share more information until December.

I-90 Overpass Demolition Near Cle Elum

After an oversized load struck the I-90 Overpass at Bullfrog Road, Washington State Department of Transportation Crews were quick to demolish the overpass to re-open I-90. Washington Governor Bob Ferguson said the interstate will remain open while a new overpass is constructed.

Gallery Credit: Avery Cooper

Filed Under: washington department of transportation
Categories: KPQ News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ