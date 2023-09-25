Inspection To Slow Traffic Over Beebe Bridge

Motorists using U.S. Highway 97 near Chelan Falls during daylight hours should expect delays this week.

Washington State Department of Transportation (DOT) spokesperson Lauren Loebsack says the slow-downs will be created by DOT crews performing an annual inspection of Beebe Bridge.

"Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. travelers can expect single-lane closures, along with flagger-controlled traffic and a pilot car across the bridge"

Loebsack says drivers who go across the bridge might also notice a rather unique piece of equipment.

"The bridge crew that's out there will have the UBIT or Under Bridge Inspection Truck on site to perform the annual inspection."

There will also be a vehicle width restriction of twelve feet for the bridge during working hours.

The original Beebe Bridge was built in 1919 and was Washington State's first-ever suspension bridge.

The current bridge opened to traffic in 1963.