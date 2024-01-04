Tree Trimming, Removal Project To Slow Traffic On US 97A

Motorists in the Chelan area will encounter the unusual sight of orange on the roadway in the wintertime next week.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (DOT) is partnering with the Chelan County PUD for a tree thinning and removal project on U.S. Highway 97A just west of the Dan Gordon Bridge.

"We will be providing traffic control for the PUD's arborist team," says DOT spokesperson, Lauren Loebsack. "Drivers can expect some traffic delays and some intermittent closures of the Riverwalk Trail through that area while the work is going on."

Loebsack adds that while projects involving the DOT are rare during the winter months, the one in Chelan is happening at an ideal time of the year.

"Trimming trees in the winter is probably the preferred time when they are dormant, and the removal of trees of trees is also better because there won't be as much material to clean up since there aren't as many leaves on the trees. This work will also be weather dependent, so if it does end up raining or snowing that day we're going to need to bump that work down the road a bit."

The project is scheduled to happen on Tuesday, Jan. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.