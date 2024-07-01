Bellevue’s K9 Walter is the Ultimate Crime-Solving Sniffer Dog

It's the tale (or tail) of a K9 Officer getting the bad guy, which means extra treats!

It happened Wednesday in Bellevue. At about 9:30 pm, Police were observing a suspicious vehicle in the Home Depot parking lot (325 120th Avenue NE). When an Officer approached the silver Toyota Corolla, the driver took off. After a computer check, the vehicle was reported stolen by the Tukwila Police Department.

Thanks to the help of witnesses at the scene, the Officer was hot on the suspect's trail.

The Officer traveled southbound on 120th Avenue and caught up to the vehicle which was crashed in the 11700 block of SE 1st Street. The suspect abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

Bellevue Police were assisted by the King County Sheriff's Office and the Kirkland Police Department as a perimeter was quickly set up. The Sheriff's Office also used its Guardian-1 helicopter to help with the search.

K9 Walter successfully tracked and located the car thief in a wooded area.

K9 Walter apprehended the suspect after they refused to surrender or comply with orders by law enforcement. The suspect was taken into custody where they were treated on-scene before later being booked into the King County Jail.

The 26-year old suspect is facing multiple charges, including Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer, Reckless Driving, and Driving with a Suspended License charges.

