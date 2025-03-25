If you have ever moved to a new community, you know it can take a while to make connections, get to know your way around and learn more about the new place you call home.

That learning curve can take a long time depending on how well you know how to network.

What if your new hometown had introductory "Get to Know Us" events, geared to new residents where you could get all kinds of valuable information that might take months or even years to discover on your own?

The nonprofit, nonpartisan Our Valley, Our Future organization has learned through it's community outreach efforts that a "Wenatchee Valley 101" series could help new residents learn about the community’s history, services, and amenities and foster connections.

The first Wenatchee Valley 101 is happening next month and will be the kick off to a series of events, perhaps three to four time a year. Co-hosted by the City of Wenatchee, TREAD, Goodfellow Bros. LLC, and Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce. Each event will focus on a specific topic and provide time to socialize and network over appetizers, adult beverages, and non-alcoholic drinks.

The first event will target outdoor recreation opportunities and is scheduled from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on April 25 at The Hilton Garden Inn in Wenatchee. Registration is $10 per person online at: WV101Outdoors.eventbrite.com, Space is limited.

Steve Maher, coordinator of Our Valley, Our Future says future topics may potentially cover healthcare, arts and culture, wildfire preparedness, the fruit industry, parks, land use, government services, education, community events, and sustainability.

“When people move to the Wenatchee Valley, they may be unaware of our roots, how this place grew to be what it is today, and our community norms. It’s not always clear, either, about how new residents can get involved with a nonprofit group or a community group or otherwise volunteer.” --Steve Maher, Our Valley, Our Future

Learn more at ourvalleyourfuture.org/wenatchee-valley-101.