Wenatchee, WA native Hailey Van Lith registered a double-double with 16 points and 10 assists and played all 40 minutes to help lead #2 seed TCU into the Sweet 16 in the women's NCAA Basketball Tournament on Sunday.

The TCU Horned Frogs eliminated Van Lith's original college program, 7th seeded Louisville 85- 70.

TCU shot a blistering 63% from field goal range and hit 11 of 18 three point attempts to build a 21 point half time lead enroute to their 21st win at home this season. TCU (33-3) was undefeated on their home court this year.

In an interview with ESPN on Saturday before the big win, Van Lith reflected on her journey from Louisville to TCU via LSU

"I have endured a lot over my career," Van Lith said to ESPN. "I keep a lot of it close to my chest, but I've been through a lot, and to see myself reap the harvest of the hard work I've always put in and to be in an environment where I feel joyous every day, it does make me emotional."

TCU opened the NCAA tournament on Friday by beating Fairleigh Dickinson 73-51 in their first women’s NCAA Tournament appearance in 15 years.

Van Lith had 13 points and 7 assists for the Big 12 Champion Horned Frogs.

TCU will face Notre Dame March 28 or 29th in Birmingham, Alabama, in a rematch with third-seeded Notre Dame (28-5). TCU beat the Fighting Irish 76-68 when the teams met in November.

It's been quite a year for Van Lith who was named Big 12 Conference Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year. She has now played in more NCAA tournament games (19) than any other active player. She has played in a Final Four and two other Elite Eight games with Louisville from 2021-23, and went to the Elite Eight in last year's tournament with LSU.

Just a few more more wins will be the frosting on an already stellar college career.