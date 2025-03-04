When former Cashmere, WA high school start Hailey Van Lith decided to enter the transfer portal and leave the perennial women's college basketball powerhouse LSU program for TCU, is seemed an odd choice.

The TCU Horned Frogs, dubbed the "Underfrogs" have rebounded from a one conference-win season two years agao to the heights of a Big 12 Championship under second year coach Mark Campbell. It's TCU's first conference title in 15 years since the Horned Frogs played in the Mountain West conference.

#10 TCU earned the Conference Championship with a 51-48 win Sunday night on the homecourt of 13-time champion and 17th ranked Baylor. ESPN reports Hailey Van Lith scored 14 points . It was TCU's second win versus their in-sate rival and an earlier regular season victory was their first win over Baylor in 35 years.

"Baylor's been the powerhouse, the juggernaut in our league for a long time," second-year TCU coach Mark Campbell said. "So to beat them in this environment for this kind of game, it just shows you that our program's arrived at the highest level in college basketball. ... This win carries a lot of significance for many reasons." --TCU Coach Mark Campbell

Texas Christian University had only conference win two season ago and had to hold open tryouts to fill out the roster ravaged by injuries.

After starting her Division 1 career as a high scoring guard at Louisville, Van Lith played one season at LSU which ended with a Sweet Sixteen loss to runner-up Iowa and Caitlin Clark in the NCAA Women's College Basketball tournament.

Van Lith's role changed at LSU, playing mostly as point guard, sacrificing some scoring on offense as point guard.

Seeking a new playing opportunity in her final season of eligibility at TCU, Van Lith has averaged 17.6 points per game with over five assists and shooting 45.4% from the field. Her scoring average this season is the second highest in her five seasons of college basketball.

TCU has wins over 3rd ranked Notre Dame and #9 N.C. State this season. TCU opens the Big 12 Tournament on Friday and will make their first NCAA Women's tourney appearance in 15 years with a home game where they have a perfect 19-0 record this season. The Horned Frogs are on a seven game winning streak and have won the most games this season in program history.

