Wally is the Pet of the Week at Wenatchee Humane Society
He has had a rough start in life living as a stray during his early days. Despite his rough beginnings on his own, his resilient spirit kept him going, and he is now looking for a loving home where his true personality will shine.
Wally enjoys the luxuries of a warm bed, regular meals, and the gentle strokes of a human companion. His playful antics and curious nature will make him a beloved member of the household, but it’s his sweet, trusting eyes that really capture everyone’s heart.
WALLY
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: 4 Years Old
- Sex: Male
- Animal ID: WVHS-A-30034
The WVHS shelter is located at 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave. in Wenatchee.
The shelter is open for adoptions daily, except for Wednesday when adoptions are available by appointment only
