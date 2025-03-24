Wally is the Wenatchee Pet of the Week in Need of a Home

Wally Image: WVHS

Wally is the Pet of the Week at Wenatchee Humane Society

He has had a rough start in life living as a stray during his early days.  Despite his rough beginnings on his own, his resilient spirit kept him going, and he is now looking for a loving home where his true personality will shine.

Wally enjoys the luxuries of a warm bed, regular meals, and the gentle strokes of a human companion. His playful antics and curious nature will make him a beloved member of the household, but it’s his sweet, trusting eyes that really capture everyone’s heart.

Wally, the WVHS Pet of the Week
WALLY

  • Breed: Domestic Longhair
  • Age: 4 Years Old
  • Sex: Male
  • Animal ID: WVHS-A-30034

The WVHS shelter is located at 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave. in Wenatchee.

The shelter is open for adoptions daily, except for Wednesday when adoptions are available by appointment only

Here is a gallery of all cats still available for adoption at WVHS

