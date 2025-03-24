US97 Closed Near Orondo for Law Enforcement Activity

Details are limited but law enforcement activity near Orondo has prompted a closure of US97 in the area.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office and assisting agency reports the road has been shut down to traffic in both directions at Orondo Spur Road and Zanol Loop Road.

Northbound traffic is diverted through Waterville via Pine Canyon.

Southbound traffic is rerouted onto McNeil Canyon Road.

Detours will be in place until further notice.

This is a developing story and will be updated