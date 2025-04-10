WA Woman Sentenced to Jail for Violating National Park Rule

A Seattle Woman Was Sentenced to 7 Days in Jail After Violating a National Park Rule.

Angela Flaherty visited Wyoming's Yellowstone National Park in March, and did not adhere to signs warning visitors to stay on the boardwalk. According to a statement from the United States Attorney's Office:

Angela Flaherty, 44, of Seattle, Washington was sentenced to a 7-day term of incarceration after pleading guilty to violating 36 CFR 7.13(j), which requires all foot travel in thermal areas of Yellowstone National Park be confined to marked trails or boardwalks. Ms. Flaherty left the boardwalk and viewing area surrounding Old Faithful geyser and walked approximately 10 feet onto the cone of Old Faithful.

A Witness Recorded Flaherty's Actions on Video.

In addition to the 7-days incarceration imposed, Flaherty was also ordered to pay $40 in court costs. Another park visitor, Yiang Shen of Doraville, Georgia was also sentenced to a 7-day term of incarceration, and a ban from Yellowstone National Park.

Mr. Shen was charged with operating a motor vehicle in a prohibited area in a manner that caused damage to park resources and foot travel in a thermal area not confined to any designated and marked trail or boardwalk. In addition to the terms of incarceration and probation, Mr. Shen was ordered to pay $1,050 in fines and court costs.

This Isn't the First Time Park Visitors Have Been Seen Getting Too Close to the Geyser.

3 KRTH News has video of two men who were seen dangerously close to Old Faithful.

It's NEVER safe to walk anywhere but on the boardwalks near the thermals. Anyone caught in violation of the warning signs will be punished accordingly.

