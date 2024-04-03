One Of WA’s Biggest Gas Stations To Close 1,000 Locations

It's kind of shocking, a popular gas station chain with stores in WA is closing locations.

And, we're not talking just a few locations. Shell is planning to close at least 1,000 locations before end of 2025. The company plans to transition their focus to EV charging sites. According to Shell's Energy Transition Strategy for 2024:

As we focus on areas of competitive strength, we are investing $10-15 billion on low-carbon energy solutions between 2023 and the end of 2025. We are also investing in oil and gas production with lower emissions as we provide energy today while helping to build the low-carbon energy system of the future.

At the end of 2023, Shell had approximately 54,000 charging ports.

By 2025, the company hopes to have 70,000 or more electric charge points. By 2030, that number should be about 200,000. Shell is not only focusing on electric vehicle charging, but also on biofuels and integrated power.

There are 389 Shell Gas Stations in Washington State.

Texas has the most Shell locations with 1,528 and California has 1,156. The company hasn't specified which Shell locations are closing.

This makes a person wonder about purchasing an electric vehicle, are you there yet?

Electric cars are the future. Do you save money with an electric vehicle? How long does an EV battery last? What is the lifespan of an electric car? I have so many questions. Recently, my vehicle has been in the shop more than I'd like. Admittedly, I'm checking out electric vehicles. What are your thoughts?

