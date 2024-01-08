State Patrol Preparing For Impacts Of Forecasted Blizzard

With a Blizzard Warning set to go into effect early Tuesday for the Cascade Mountains, the Washington State Patrol has a message for drivers who are thinking about venturing out in the storm.

"My number one piece of advice would be if you don't have to be out in this weather, don't. It's just not worth it," says Trooper Jeremy Weber. "If you do have to drive, make sure that your vehicle's well equipped with good tires, windshield wipers, and fluids. Also make sure you have things like blankets, water, and extra food in the event you should get stranded."

The National Weather Service Office in Spokane is forecasting up to four feet of snow with gusty winds as high as 60 mph from 4 a.m. on Tuesday (Jan. 9) until 10 a.m. on Wednesday for most of the state's major mountain passes, including Snoqualmie, Stevens, and White.

Weber says blowing and drifting snow is especially hazardous and motorists can follow some simple steps to make certain they can still see when visibilities are reduced.

"One of the things people always seem to want to do is use their high beams and that does not work. In fact, it makes it worse. The more light that's involved the more it reflects off the snow and it's harder to see. Making sure that your windshield is clear is also important. If your wipers are not working or they're getting jammed up with snow and ice, make sure you find a safe place to pull over right away so you can clear off your windshield because you want every advantage that you can get when you're driving in this kind of weather."

Weber adds that conditions can change quickly and vary greatly from place to place, even within short distances, so drivers should always check the forecast and the latest road conditions before heading out on the roadways.