Severe Landslide Prompts Closure of I-5 in Bellingham

WSDOT-X WSDOT-X loading...

A massive landslide prompted the closure of Interstate I-5 northbound lanes, in Bellingam on Sunday morning. The Landslide Occurred in the 5 am hour on I-5 North of Iowa Street. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, a lane of southbound traffic was blocked as well.

Read More: Popular Restaurant With 41 WA Locations is Closing 150 Restaurants

As a Result of the Landslide, a Semi-Truck Was Stuck in the Mud For Several Hours

WSDOT-Facebook WSDOT-Facebook loading...

Several local responders and WSDOT crews were on the scene working to clear the mess. A specialty tow truck was called in to help remove the semi-truck. Crews had to remove the cab and trailer separately.

Washington State Patrol redirected traffic off the freeway at Lakeway and got vehicles back on I-5 at Sunset.

WSDOT-Facebook WSDOT-Facebook loading...

The area saw more than 2" of rain on Saturday night, so there was local flooding on several local roadways.

WSDOT maintenance crews and geotechnical engineers worked with local first responders and towing operators to clear about 2,000 cubic yards of mud and debris.

Get our free mobile app

WSDOT reminds motorists NEVER drive through standing water, and to observe "Road Closed" signs. Your safety is the highest priority.

No one was injured in the landslide. All lanes reopened at 3pm.

5 of Washington State’s Most Deadly Roads Are Close to Tri-Cities 5 of Washington State's deadliest roads should have drivers take caution when driving them. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

8 of Washington State’s Oldest Roads Are Worth Exploring Take a walk through history and check out eight of Washington State's oldest roads Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals