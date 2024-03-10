Women In WA And OR Pay Over $100 More for Auto Insurance Than Men

Fact. Women in Washington and Oregon pay more for auto insurance than men.

Get our free mobile app

Women in Washington pay $103 more in annual premiums than men. Why do women pay more than men? According to a report from Lending Tree:

Women pay more annually than men for auto insurance in 37 states. Nationally, women pay an average of $32 more annually than men. By state, that gap is biggest in Florida ($199), Oregon ($130) and Delaware ($118). Men pay more in seven states, with Wyoming having the biggest gap at $31, followed by Vermont and Ohio at $27 for both.

Men and women pay the highest premiums in Michigan, averaging $3814 annually.

Canva-Patti Bannerf Canva-Patti Bannerf loading...

That high cost can largely be attributed to the state’s no-fault law, which results in high insurance claim payouts, especially for personal injury protection (PIP) claims. These payouts are among the highest in the country. The state also has high minimum insurance requirements, which means higher prices for more required coverage.

Florida comes in 2nd highest, with women paying an average of $2,687 and men pay $2,488. Nevada comes in 3rd, where women pay $2,481 and men pay $2,371 anually.

Where do people pay the lowest for auto insurance?

Women and men pay the least for auto insurance in Vermont, Maine, and Idaho. Women in Vermont average $687 yearly, while men pay $714. In Maine, women pay $747 with men paying $771. And, in Idaho, women pay an average of $780, while men pay $768.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

LOOK: Explore the iconic buildings from every state From colonial homesteads to mansions by the ocean, iconic buildings define every state in the country. Stacker compiled this list of notable examples from historic and government reports and news articles. Gallery Credit: Aine Givens