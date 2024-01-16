An Okanogan County man is in jail after a routine traffic stop turned up a wealth of narcotics.

The 47-year-old, whose name is being withheld at the request of the Washington State Patrol (WSP), was pulled over for a license plate violation just off U.S. Highway 97 near Engh Road in Omak on Jan. 10 at around 2 p.m.

After troopers determined the man was driving while impaired, a search of his vehicle led to a major discovery of illegal drugs.

"Approximately forty pounds of cannabis was seized from the vehicle," says WSP Trooper Jeremy Weber. "He also had scales and literally hundreds of different Ziploc baggies used to package different weights of narcotics."

Weber says the man was also found in possession of methamphetamine and placed under arrest.

"The subject was booked for possession of the methamphetamine , as well as the marijuana with intent to deliver, and DUI. All of that came from started out as a routine traffic stop."

The man is currently being held in the Okanogan County Jail.