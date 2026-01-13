The annual Winter Carnival is almost here. It's White Pass Ski Area's biggest event of the year. Even if you don't know how to ski (or plan to hit up the slopes), you'll want to hop in the car and make the hour or so drive.

White Pass Ski Area is located in Naches (keep going past Silver Beach Resort), and it might be a good idea to carpool so that finding a place to park won't be a big hassle.

One great thing about living in Washington State is its access to outdoor recreation. What makes the Winter Carnival so cool is that you will see dozens of creations make and in some cases, sculpted, out of snow and ice.

A crew of volunteer snow artists will create a giant castle made out of snow, which the public can visit. Hours of operation are Saturday 10am - 5pm & Sunday 10am - 3pm.

Snow Tubing, Night Skiing, and Obstacle Course Races Are Also Available

Bring the tube and start sliding as early as 10 a.m. both days of the event. There is a kids obstacle course race each day of Winter Carnival at 11 a.m. and pop-up dance parties throughout the day.

There will be food on site in the lodge bistro, but all visitors are welcome to bring their own snacks (keep them in your pockets). Fireworks start on Saturday at 7 p.m.

If you have a season pass or a day pass, you can do the night skiing from 2 to 8 p.m. For more info, visit skiwhitepass.com.

The Winter Carnival at White Pass Ski Area is on February 28th and March 1st.

