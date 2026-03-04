Their roots may have sprouted here in WA, but they've each become household names across the globe for a reason.

It is indisputable that Washington State has created flavors of music that can be an acquired taste.

How do you like your Pacific Northwest music palette? Is it filled with:

Spicy jazz notes with sultry crooners with a slight PNW twang (Brandi Carlile, for example),

Salty grunge beats that put holes in your flannel shirts (insert your favorite 90s grunge band here)

Savory hip hop classics that keeps tongues wagging (raise your hand if you know all the words to "Baby Got Back")

Or even a sugary sweet Christmas jam thrown in the trail mix for good measure (tell me you have never sang 'I'm dreaming of a White Christmas' at the top of your lungs in the snow)?

I love finding out that some of my favorite musicians rose through the ashes of Washington nightclubs, block parties, backyards, and garages to grow up and rise to greatness.

Our musicians have become some of the most iconic performers in the industry, and here are the 11 biggest selling artists we treasure here in Washington------>