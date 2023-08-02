SR 28 Rollover Crash Likely Caused By Other Car’s Reckless Move

Troopers say an East Wenatchee woman is lucky to not have serious injuries after a rollover crash on SR 28 near the Rock Island Dam.

They say Effie Lyons was headed eastbound in a 1996 Ford Explorer Wednesday afternoon at about 3:30 when a small white car made a dangerous U-turn ahead of her.

Troopers say Lyons swerved to avoid hitting the car, then overcorrected and rolled.

State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber says they would've cited the driver who made the U-turn but were not able to locate the car.

"We heard once we were on the scene it was a little white car that turned in front of her, and we had witnesses that verified that," said Weber. "But four o'clock, three-thirty in the afternoon on Hwy 28, there's a lot of little white cars, and we didn't get that message until we got there."

Weber said the driver who made the ill-advised U-turn was at fault for leaving the scene.

"It's kind of a hit and run situation, though they didn't hit. But they certainly caused a significant crash.”

WSDOT was called in to conduct traffic control because of the dangerous location of the crash at the bottom of a hill.

Lyons was taken to a hospital, mostly as a precautionary measure. Troopers say she was wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred.