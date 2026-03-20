Several counties in Washington State are under a flood warning effective tonight Friday, March 20th, through Sunday, March 22nd, according to the latest National Weather Service bulletin.

Rivers in the most urgent danger of flooding include Monroe, Concrete, Naches and parts of Yakima Valley.

Read More: Candid Videos Show Horrifying Damage from WA State Floods

Here’s what to do in case of a flood in your immediate area:

Don’t gather on the highways just to watch the rising rivers and floods!

just to watch the rising rivers and floods! Avoid traveling on back roads and pathways that are in the flood zone.

Avoid driving your car through the rising waters: Turn around before you reach the water’s edge!

If your home is in the flood zone, pack the immediate things you need from your home and flee to safety (a family member or friend’s house, an emergency shelter, a hotel/motel, etc.).

Flooding in Naches and Gleed Naches, WA. Photo Credit Washington Emergency Management Division via Facebook loading...

Flood Watch in Effect for Several Washington State Counties

This is a list of counties affected by the flood watch warning:

Skagit County

Yakima County

Chelan County

Snohomish County

King County

If you experience a flooding disaster, there are both state and community partners who can help you cover the cost of emergency housing and shelter, including residents who are inside RVs and campers. Visit The Salvation Army’s online help desk to fill out a financial assistance application.

These Rivers Are in the Most Danger of Flooding This Weekend

The following is a list of affected rivers here in Washington, along with the expiration date of the NWS’s flood warning:

Naches River near Naches — Yakima County — until late Sunday evening

Skagit River near Concrete — Skagit County — Friday morning to late Saturday evening

Skagit River near Mt. Vernon — Skagit County — this evening to early Sunday morning

Skykomish River near Gold Bar — Snohomish County — early Friday morning to Saturday afternoon

Snohomish River near Monroe — Snohomish County — Upgraded to MAJOR warning— until early Sunday morning

Snoqualmie River near Carnation — King County — until early Sunday morning

Snoqualmie River near Snoqualmie Falls — King County — until tomorrow morning

South Fork Stillaguamish River near Jordan Rd. Bridge — Snohomish County — until late Friday evening

Stehekin River at Stehekin — Chelan County — Friday morning to early Saturday afternoon

Stillaguamish River at Arlington — Snohomish County — until Saturday morning

Tolt River above Carnation — King County — early Friday morning to late tonight

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For more flood warning safety tips, visit the Weather.gov website.