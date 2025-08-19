If you grew up in Yakima, I'm sure you could rattle off a hundred places you miss that are no longer there.

If you lived in Yakima, Washington!

Welcome to Yakima: The Palm Springs of Washington

If I told you there was a place where you could live practically smack dab in the middle of Washington State where the vibe is completely laid back and the people are warm and friendly, would you want to live there?

The city of Yakima has a population that has hovered around the 96,000 range for the past two decades since I've lived here. It has quickly become a bilingual town, with both English and Spanish the dominant spoken languages by the people and the billboards.

Many migrant workers who work at nearby county ranches and farms have made Yakima their new home, adding to the vibrant Hispanic culture and hospitality (mostly people from Mexico).

The architecture of Yakima is finally starting to look like it's jointed the 21st Century, although some remnants of the 1960s, 70s, and 80s past still linger. Just look at the Downtown Central Library for a case in point!

Yakima locals (do we call ourselves Yakimites, Yakimoanians, Yakimaniacs?) remember the following changes in parking lots, schools, and businesses of yesteryear. Some are still standing and looking as modern as ever.