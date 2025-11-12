East Cascade Regional SWAT Team obtained a new armored vehicle to assist its operations.

Sheriff Mike Morrison said the Chelan County Board of Commissioners approved the funding in 2023, and the new Lenco Bearcat arrived late last week.

"This was a joint effort between Douglas County, Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, and Chelan County," Sheriff Morrison said. "It's more operationally specific for what we do as a SWAT Team."

How the BearCat Improves SWAT Safety

The BearCat is an unarmed, armored tactical vehicle designed to protect officers and citizens during high-risk incidents. Between five and 10 people can occupy the vehicle at a time.

Funding and Regional Partnerships

Sheriff Morrison said this is part of an effort over the past couple of years to update the Search and Rescue and SWAT Teams, adding the Sheriff's Office has invested over $200,000 into the SWAT team over the past two years. The BearCat cost approximately $400,000.

Lessons from Past Incidents

One of the incidents Sheriff Morrison cited when discussing the need for the new vehicle is the Chumstick Highway incident in 2023, where a man discharged a .50 caliber rifle in the vicinity of his neighbors, displaying it to deputies.

"If we're in close proximity, an armored vehicle is definitely where we want our men and women in," Sheriff Morrison said. "This is in line with what a majority of SWAT Teams use."

Most recently, the East Cascade SWAT Team responded to a man armed with samurai swords near Chelan earlier this week. East Cascade SWAT responds to an average of 12 to 20 incidents per year.

"I think if we look in the past, that individual had the potential of being shot," Sheriff Morrison said. "I'm glad we've evolved."

Community Transparency and Public Events

Sheriff Morrison is excited to be able to display the BearCat during events like National Night Out.

"With our other vehicles that were donated by the government, we were not able to bring them to National Night Out, Touch a Truck, parades, or any other public events, and I think that was, really, a detriment to the public, I don't think it added to transparency," Sheriff Morrison said. "With this, we can bring it, and we want people to come take a look at it."

Next Steps for SWAT Fleet Upgrades

The sheriff adds that his office's M-ATV vehicle was not large enough for the SWAT Team. With the BearCat in service, Sheriff Morrison said there is an effort underway to donate the M-ATV to the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office.