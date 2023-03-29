Standoff Between Angry Neighbor and SWAT Teams Near Leavenworth Involved Gunfire

An armed standoff that lasted nearly 24 hours outside a rural home near Leavenworth involved gunfire.

Around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, a resident reported hearing his 47-year-old neighbor Abel Wilkes “flipping out” and shooting his rifle towards their home on the 16000 block of Chumstick Highway.

The neighbor claims Wilkes pointed a rifle at him when confronting him. The neighbor retreated and called the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.

At 10:30 a.m., the Eastern Cascades SWAT Team arrived, who eventually handed the reins over to the Washington State Patrol SWAT Team later that night.

Investigators claim Wilkes was actively resisting arrest while barricading himself in his home, resulting in a standoff between him and SWAT teams.

Investigators say that during the standoff, one of the SWAT Team officers shot at Wilkes and that there is evidence that Wilkes discharged his firearm.

No one was injured during the standoff.

On Wednesday morning around 5 a.m., Wilkes was arrested and booked into Chelan County Jail on second-degree assault charges.

The officer involved in the shooting is currently on administrative leave.

The Central Basin Investigative Team (CBIT) is investigating the officer’s use of potentially deadly force.

This is an ongoing investigation with more information expected to come out in the near future.

CBIT consists of officers from Adams, Grant and Kittitas Counties, the Cities of Moses Lake, Quincy, Ellensburg, Ephrata, and Othello, along with the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The Eastern Cascades SWAT Team includes officers from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Wenatchee Police Department and East Wenatchee Police Department and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.