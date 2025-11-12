1. Demonic Worms Are Here

Story:

(Keller, TX) – North Texas has officially been invaded… by worms. Not cute earthworms, but 12-to-15 inch “hammerhead” worms that are basically nature’s version of a horror movie villain. They eat the good worms that keep soil healthy, are toxic to humans (hello, hives!), and—here’s the kicker—cut one up and each piece grows into a new worm. Killing them requires bagging and freezing for two days. Yes, this is your nightmare’s worm edition.

2. Pizza Made Her Fly

Story:

(Palm Harbor, FL) – Florida woman Yazmin Erazo may have taken “fast food” a little too literally. Deputies say she was speeding at 107 mph in a 55 zone on a quest for Little Caesars before it closed. She now faces charges for dangerous speeding. Lesson: some things are worth dying for, apparently, but your bond will still cost cash.

3. NYC Buses Take the Cake

Story:

(New York, NY) – Transit Matters, a nonprofit for people who suffer on public transport, has handed out its “Pokey Award” to Manhattan’s M42 bus—averaging a mind-blowing five mph. The Q8 in Queens won “The Schleppie” for being reliably late—over three minutes at every stop. Basically, if you value your life or punctuality, just walk.

4. Sweet Mess Alert

Story:

(Lowell, MA) – A candy truck flipped on a Lowell residential street, spilling thousands of pounds of sugar everywhere. No injuries reported, but locals may have gotten a sugar rush just by walking past. Authorities are investigating, but we already know the real winner: whoever gets the first handful.

5. Prison Has Wi-Fi, Apparently

Story:

(Atlanta, GA) – Jarvis Matthews, serving a life sentence for murder, apparently thought prison was just another office. Using cellphones from his Calhoun State Prison cell, he ran a multi-million-dollar drug and money laundering operation. Now convicted, he faces an extra 25 years. Note to self: cellphones in jail are apparently an effective business tool… until they’re not.

6. Cockroach Conspiracies

Story:

(Albuquerque, NM) – Alexis Hernandez, 25, allegedly committed a double homicide after claiming a cockroach gave him an “encrypted message” to kill. He told deputies, “I had to do what I had to do.” Moral of the story: if a bug starts whispering life advice, maybe check yourself into therapy, not prison.

7. Toilet Heist Gone Wrong

Story:

(Malibu, CA) – A carjacking suspect stole a truck loaded with portable toilets, pretending to have a gun. Later, he crashed on Pacific Coast Highway and was found naked on a rock offshore. Police gave him a towel and handcuffs. No injuries, no gun, but a spectacularly messy story that proves crime does not pay… especially when port-a-potties are involved.

