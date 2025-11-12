A new study by the Washington Hospitality Association finds that restaurant guests in Washington are paying some of the highest prices in the nation to dine out. Menu prices at chain restaurants in the state are 13.6% higher than the national average—making Washington the most expensive of the 48 contiguous states.

Seattle Among the Nation’s Most Expensive Cities

Within the state, Seattle stands out as especially costly. Menu prices at chain restaurants there average 17% higher than those in 20 major U.S. cities, roughly on par with San Francisco and ahead of cities like New York and Los Angeles.

Get our free mobile app

The analysis compared online menu prices for identical items at major national chains—including Burger King, Denny’s and Capital Grille—to isolate geographic differences. A Denny’s “Original Grand Slam” costs $16.29 in Seattle, more than 25% higher than in Austin, Texas ($11.79). At Capital Grille, a New York strip steak runs $42 in Seattle compared with $35 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Neighboring West Coast states also ranked among the most expensive: California came in second, with menu prices 13.3% above the national average, followed by Oregon at 9.1%. By contrast, some Southern and Midwestern states—such as Kansas, Oklahoma and Louisiana—had restaurant prices about 6% below the U.S. average, underscoring a widening regional divide in dining costs.

Impact of Labor Costs and Regulations

The association attributes Washington’s high prices to elevated operating expenses, including higher wages and regulatory requirements. Unlike most states, Washington does not allow restaurants to take a “tip credit,” meaning employers must pay the full minimum wage in addition to employees’ tips—creating one of the nation’s highest labor cost structures for restaurants.

“It’s not surprising, yet still incredibly disappointing to see Washington state is the least affordable restaurant state in the country,” said Anthony Anton, president and CEO of the Washington Hospitality Association. “We need to work harder to help policymakers understand that their consistent actions to increase costs are having a real impact on Washington families.”

The findings highlight how Washington’s restaurant sector faces unique challenges within the national landscape—where menu prices can vary by as much as 20% between the country’s most and least expensive regions.