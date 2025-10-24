GRANDVIEW, WA: A father in Grandview is in trouble after witnesses allege that he showed a gun during a fight between his son and another elementary school student.

THE FATHER FACES NUMEROUS CHARGES

The father is jailed on charges being accused of:

2nd Degree unlawful possession of a firearm

Possessing dangerous weapons on school facilities

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

He's currently being held in the Yakima County Corrections Department.

A FIGHT BETWEEN TWO STUDENTS

According to court documents obtained from the Yakima County Prosecutors Office, Grandview Police were called at about 2:30 pm Monday to Harriet Thompson Elementary School for a fight between two students. When officers arrived the fight was over, but a witness told police that while the two students were fighting, the father of one of the students exited his vehicle which was parked nearby.

POLICE SAY THE FATHER PULLED UP HIS SHIRT

Witnesses say the father next allegedly pulled up his shirt and showed the students he was carrying a gun while saying, "This is how Norte get down." The witnesses told officers the father then allegedly placed his hand on the gun while it was still being held in his waistband.

Police say this action scared other students who were in the area of the fight, and they fled in fear that they would be shot.

FATHER ARRESTED AT A GRANDVIEW HOME

The father and his son then allegedly walked away from the fight into a vehicle and left the school campus. The father was arrested a short time later at a home in Grandview. After being arrested, he admitted to having a gun.

Court documents say the father had been previously convicted of a domestic violence charge and is currently barred from possessing a gun. He's being held in the Yakima County jail and investigations by Grandview Police continue.