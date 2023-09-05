Airport Day Returning To Cashmere-Dryden Airport

The second annual Airport Day will be held at the Cashmere-Dryden Airport this Saturday, Sept. 9.

Airport administrator Gina Smith says the event is designed to raise awareness about the facility and celebrate the community.

"We're opening up all of the hangars at the airport so the community can see all of the airplanes that are housed there. We're also going to have some helicopter displays, along with info booths and food vendors, and an antique car show. And it's all just to make the community aware that they have this amazing airport right in the (Upper Wenatchee) Valley."

Smith says many of the people who operate and use the airport will be on hand at the event.

"There's just a wealth of knowledge from the guys who've been there a long time. So if people have questions or just want to look at airplanes, either way it's going to be a great day to come out."

The airport is located at 5500 Airport Road, next to Cashmere High School.

The event is free and will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.