Moses Lake School Board Suspends Superintendent

The Moses Lake School District Board of Directors has placed Superintendent Monty Sabin on administrative leave.

The action was taken during a special executive session of the board on Tuesday evening and comes as the District is facing a $20 million budget shortfall due to an accounting error that will create at least 100 layoffs along other cuts.

The Board did not give a reason for its decision to suspend Sabin nor did it hint at the District's current financial crisis as having anything to do with why the move was made.

Assistant Superintendent Carol Lewis has been appointed to serve as the interim Superintendent for Sabin, who was hired by the District in 2022.

In February and April, voters in the Moses Lake School District rejected a pair of levies that Sabin supported which would have helped in maintaining funding levels for the District's programs and staffing.