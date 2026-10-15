This morning at 10:15, all Washingtonians are encouraged to drop, cover, and hold for the Great Washington ShakeOut Day earthquake drill.

Ever since I moved to Washington in 2002, I've been hearing that we're expecting 'the big one' any day now. It never hurts to be prepared, so I will participate in the earthquake drill, too, although I'll be in my office at work.

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What to Expect for Washington's ShakeOut Earthquake & Tsunami Drill Day

Students in classrooms across the state will also be participating in this earthquake drill. The Washington State Emergency Management team says, "more than 120 Washington tsunami sirens along the inner and outer coast will be tested using the real wailing sound of a tsunami warning." They also say that if you hear any sirens today after 10:15 a.m., "PLEASE DO NOT CALL 911."

Here at our radio station building, we, too, will also be monitoring our Emergency Alert Systems (EAS) that should fall around the same time (10:15 a.m.).

You might also hear local earthquake or tsunami sirens in your city as part of the drill.

You can also sign up to receive all of the emergency alerts from WA State Emergency Management Division's ShakeAlert Earthquake Early Warnings.