With warmer and drier weather conditions forecasted through the weekend, additional smoke is likely as heavier fuels dry out on the Pioneer Fire near Stehekin.

Moisture from some recent rainfall has dampened the vegetation but conditions could dry out quickly with temperatures in the 90's this holiday weekend.

Firefighters will continue to patrol the firelines from the ground and air, including the use of infrared systems to detect heat, and ensure the Pioneer Fire stays within the current perimeter

The cooler and wetter weather has aided firefighters in protecting private residences and infrastructure along the lakeshore and the Stehekin area and there has been little to no growth and minimal fire activity over the last two weeks.

The fire remains at roughly 38, 750 acres with 23% containment

A change in management of the Pioneer Fire has been implemented.

Management of the Pioneer Fire from Safety Harbor north to Stehekin has been transfered to a smaller Type 3 incident management team based in Stehekin. The Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest will mange the Pioneer Fire for areas south of Safety Harbor south .