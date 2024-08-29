The City of Leavenworth is seeking candidates for an open position on its Design Review Board.

This is a volunteer citizen advisory board. It exists to "maintain and further" the town's singular aesthetic. The Alpine-style wonderscape is, of course, a major tourism hub, dripping with rustic old-timey charm. Far from ornamental, this charm is pivotal to Leavenworth's "economic well-being," though the city is pushing to diversify its economy.

Review Board meetings are held semimonthly at City Hall. The board convenes at 3:00 p.m., every second and fourth Wednesday of the month.

Membership on the Review Board is seemingly a pretty big commitment. According to a press release, the position requires intimate firsthand knowledge of Bavaria's Alpine region. Well-traveled applicants will be given priority; especially welcome are applicants who have lived or worked in the Alpine region.

Other requirements:

"A fundamental knowledge of Old-World Bavarian Alpine architecture through the design or building of Old-World Bavarian Alpine-style structures"

"A fundamental knowledge of Old-World Bavarian design elements such as color, window treatment, murals, overhangs, and building materials; and the ability to differentiate between regional design elements"

If appointed by Mayor Carl Florea, you can expect to sit on the board until Dec. 2026. You'll be serving the remainder of your predecessor's four-year term.

Applicants can submit their letters of interest via email (or mail) or in person. The deadline is 4:00 p.m. on Sept. 18. Kindly direct your queries to:

City of Leavenworth

Attn: Andrea Fischer

700 Hwy 2 | PO Box 287

Leavenworth, WA 98826

afischer@cityofleavenworth.com