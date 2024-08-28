Recreational boaters, as well as those employed in the marine economy, are invited to a virtual "engagement workshop" on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 12.

Along with its workshop cohost, the Orca Regulations Communications Advisory (ORCA) Group, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is seeking input on the thorny matter of Southern Resident killer whales.

Starting next year, vessels on Washington waters will have to maintain a safe distance - at least 1,000 yards - from the whales, who are specially protected under federal law. The Southern Resident population is classified as "depleted."

The new laws governing vessel behavior are not necessarily cut and dry. With this workshop, the department hopes to collect feedback, answer boaters' questions and allay any confusion that might exist.

The workshop takes place from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Click here to register.