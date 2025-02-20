Lakes in Eastern Washington to Reopen for Trout Fishing Season

Nearly two dozen lakes in Eastern Washington will soon reopen for trout fishing, says the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

These lakes, which officially open on the first of March, offer opportunities to catch various fish, including rainbow trout. Depending on winter's severity, ice may still cover some lakes; WDFW advises checking ice conditions carefully to ensure maximal safety.

Notable fishing spots include Quincy and Burke lakes in Grant County, where surveys unearthed large rainbow trout.

Other lakes of possible interest include Martha and Upper Caliche, along with several in Grant, Columbia and Whitman counties. The WDFW has more:

The lakes offer good fishing for 11- to 13-inch rainbow trout with the opportunity to catch trout up to 20 inches. The north section of Martha Lake is usually ice-free with plenty of shoreline space. Additional Grant County waters opening March 1 under selective gear rules include Dusty, Dry Falls, Lenore, Lenice and Nunnally lakes. In Columbia County, bank fishing only is available off the Tucannon River is at Rainbow, Deer and Watson lakes. Spring and Blue lakes are open year-round, and WDFW will stock them this spring. Pampa Pond in Whitman County opens March 1 for rainbow trout fishing. Fish Hook Pond in Walla Walla County is open year-round. Both are open for bank fishing only and the ponds often warm early, providing good early spring fishing opportunities.

The greater Spokane region has several March 1 openers including Liberty, Amber, Downs and Medical lakes. Amber and Medical lakes are managed under selective gear rules. In Lincoln County, Coffeepot Lake also opens March 1 with selective gear rules in effect. In South Central Washington, many lakes in Benton, Franklin, Kittitas, and Yakima counties are open year-round.

Anglers must follow selective gear rules in certain areas. They can find detailed fishing information on WDFW’s website. Fishing licenses and parking passes are required for anglers, and further regulations can be checked via the Washington Sport Fishing Rules or the Fish Washington® app.

Click here for more information.