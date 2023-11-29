It's the time of year when just stepping outside feels cold and winter hasn't even arrived yet. Imagine being outside without a coat or any shelter. Many pets and stray animals in Washington state are going to face this reality in the upcoming winter weather months.

Frigid temps this week across the Washington region are the start to a long and cold season ahead, so if you have pets, please make sure you do what's right to keep them warm, healthy, and safe from our harsh winter weather.

IS IT LEGAL TO LEAVE A DOG TIED UP OUTSIDE DURING THE WINTER? WHAT DO YOU THINK?

Did you know it's against the law in Washington to leave a dog tied up outside without shelter for 36 hours or more during harsh winter weather? Our state's animal cruelty and neglect laws do allow residents to step with appropriate legal action to help a tied-up animal living without winter shelter.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU SEE AN ANIMAL TIED UP OUTSIDE IN HARSH WINTER WEATHER

1. You can contact your local law enforcement office

2. You can take legal action if you notice an animal neglect in harsh winter weather.

3. Another way to help keep local Washington animals warm during harsh winter weather is to consider donating supplies your local animal shelter.

If no outside shelter for the animal is provided, Officers can take animals away from owners to keep them warm and safe. City and County Animal Control Officers work hard to enforce the law in Washington, but they can get overwhelmed with calls for service.

If you reach out to law enforcement for assistance, please document the case with pictures and an address where the animal is tied up.

NEWSTALK 1280KIT'S LANCE TORMEY WANTS TO HELP PREVENT ANIMAL NEGLECT THIS WINTER

If you live in the Yakima Valley area and are in need of a dog house to protect your pet during the upcoming winter elements, KIT's Lance Tormey donates dog houses to people in need.

If you have spare, in-tact Igloo dog houses, (no broken homes, please), please consider dropping it off to Lance at our KIT studios at 4010 Summitview Ave in Yakima.

