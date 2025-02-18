Washington State is bracing for freezing winter weather warnings not unlike many other parts of the country. We've got weather alerts springing up in the Oregon Cascades, and scary snow outs shutting down interstates on I-90, to boot.

Bitingly cold temps in Washington means pipes will burst, HVACs will go kaput, car batteries will die, and people like me will jack up the thermostat in the house to 70. It shouldn't come as a shock that states that cost the most to heat up during the winter include the Midwest (Ohio, Missouri).

What is a shocker though, is which town in Washington is the most expensive city to heat a home in the winter.



via GIPHY

Washington Cities That Have the Highest Home Heating Costs

Surprisingly, Seattle, which uses Puget Sound Energy for electricity and gas, is not even in the top 10 most expensive cities to heat up a home in the wintertime. I would have thought they would be-- considering it's the most expensive place to live in Washington.

Keep reading to find out the most expensive town in Washington to heat up a home during the winter!

A home on Perry St in Yakima, WA Courtesy Drew Barber loading...

If you want to live in a city in Washington State where the heating bills are the lowest (besides Seattle), try Redmond, Kirkland, Bellevue, Renton, and Vancouver.

"We looked at average electricity and gas bills (adjusted to average monthly income), average home sizes, and weather conditions." - Home Gnome

Most Expensive City in WA to Heat Up a Home in the Wintertime The Home Gnome study looked at Washington cities and towns that had the highest power and gas bills per monthly income, plus average weather temps and home sizes. Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

Seattle came in as the least expensive city to heat up the house, according to this report from HomeGnome.com! Seattle uses Puget Sound Energy for electricity and gas, while Yakima uses Pacific Power.

A Winterization Checklist to Ready Your Home for the Cold You can do the majority of these essential tasks on a weekend by yourself and most don’t require a lot of money to complete. Not up to the task? Hire someone handy to do it all. Whatever you decide, they're important winterization steps for all homeowners and by following them your home will be ready for winter and your family more comfortable. And, you’ll save a few bucks to boot.

Gallery Credit: Paul Drake