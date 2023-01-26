Electrical Malfunction Causes Cashmere Home Fire

An electrical malfunction sparked a house fire in Cashmere Wednesday evening.

Around 4 p.m., Cashmere firefighters responded to a structure fire within the area of Creekside Place.

25 volunteer firefighters from the Cashmere Fire Department responded, along with Chelan County Fire District #6, Chelan County Fire District #3, and Wenatchee Valley Fire Department.

Cashmere Fire Chief Blake Larson says an outdoor electrical outlet short circuited and ignited the fire, which traveled up into the attic of the home.

Firefighters had to open up the ceiling to reach the fire in the attic and there was extensive fire damage on the outside of the home.

No one was home at the time except for a pet dog. Firefighters were able to rescue the dog, who was uninjured.

The fire was fully extinguished within two hours.