Rollover Crash In Busy Central Wenatchee Intersection

Everyone is okay following a nasty rollover crash in a busy Central Wenatchee intersection today.

It happened at the intersection of Orondo Avenue and Chelan Avenue where the rolled vehicle nearly smashed into another vehicle before coming to rest on the sidewalk in front of the YMCA.

"Sounds like both vehicles were going through the intersection and one made an abrupt lane change and this vehicle ended up rolling on its top." Police Sergeant Corey Bernaiche said.

Bernaiche says a passerby helped the driver out of the rolled vehicle and that no one required a trip to the hospital.

Bernaiche says it's too soon to know whether speed was a factor, but witnesses say it appeared the driver of the rolled vehicle was going too fast.