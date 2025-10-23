Solarity Credit Union Expands to a New City in WA State

Solarity Credit Union has opened up a new location. Previously, there were only locations in Yakima, Selah, and Wenatchee.

Solarity Credit Union Expands to New Location in WA

The new location just opened up in Moses Lake at 411 E 5th Ave. This branch joins two buildings in Yakima at 110 N 5th Ave and 122 N 50th Ave, one in Selah at 703 N Park Centre, and one in Wenatchee at 1111 N Mission St.

Read More:18 Famous People from Washington State You Totally Forgot About

Jose Luis Pelaez Inc Jose Luis Pelaez Inc loading...

Solarity Credit Union in Moses Lake is open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The ATM is available on site in a drive-up lane and is open 24 hours a day.

Credit Unions vs. Banks: Which Is Right for You?

Many Washingtonians choose to bank with a credit union or a federal credit union nstead of a traditional bank. Credit unions aren't beholden to a group of shareholders, as they are not listed in the stock exchange.

Credit union account holders are considered members, not 'customers', and they typically enjoy higher returns on their savings accounts than a traditional bank offers. They also offer lower interest rates on loans for things like homes and cars and allow customers to use their debit cards at ATM locations across the country via the Co-op Network.

Some customers may not like the lack of human tellers in some credit union locations or the fact that typical bank transactions like exchanging bills for coins including quarters, for instance, are not offered as a customer feature in certain branches.

Popular Credit Unions in Central Washington and Columbia Basin

Some of the most favorable credit unions prospering with new locations in the Yakima Valley, Wenatchee Valley, and Columbia Basin include:

Yakima Federal Savings & Loan Association

Gesa Credit Union

Hapo Credit Union

Solarity Credit Union

CALCOE Federal Credit Union

Spokane Teachers Credit Union (STCU)

Granco Federal Credit Union

Self-Help Federal Credit Union

hynci hynci loading...