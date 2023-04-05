In our culture today we celebrate the impending arrival of a newborn baby with elaborate gender-reveal events, traditional baby showers, and everything in between.

The question most often asked by enthusiastic family and friends seems to be, what is his or her name going to be? Mostly out of well-meaning curiosity, but sometimes, especially from grandparents, there's a bit of pressure to pick the 'right' name.

Top 10 Most Common Boy Baby Names in Washington State

According to Nameberry.com, the 10 most popular or common names for baby boys in Washington State are dominated by what many might call old-fashioned names. Certainly, there are plenty of Biblical names included on the list, as well as a few Presidential-sounding names. They are:

Liam Noah Oliver Henry Theodore Benjamin William Elijah James Lucas

Top 10 Most Common Girl Baby Names in Washington State

According to Nameberry.com, the 10 most popular or common names for baby girls in Washington State are also dominated by what many might call beautiful, old-fashioned names. They are:

Olivia Amelia Emma Charlotte Sophia Evelyn Harper Isabella Elenor Ava

The Meaning of the Name Liam

According to babycenter.com, the name Liam is:

rooted in the Germanic-derived, French-influenced, classic English name William. More directly, Liam owes its existence to the people of Ireland, who shortened Ulliam, the Irish version of William, to the widely adored stand-alone name it is today.

Its meaning is said to be ‘Strong-willed Warrior’ and ‘Protector’.

The Meaning of the Name Olivia

According to thebump.com, the meaning of the name Olivia is:

Olive tree; Peace. Olivia is a girl's given name of Latin origin. Its primary meaning is "olive tree," making it suitable for parents seeking an earthy, nature-inspired name for their precious bundle.