You might want to stay indoors this weekend next to some air conditioning: a severe weather alert has been issued for a huge part of Washington effective until next Tuesday evening.

The warning from The Weather Channel® was just issued to some email subscribers who use the Nextdoor app, and the Weather Service confirms that extreme temperatures could reach as high as 105 degrees in some places. Some parts of Oregon could see these extreme temperatures as well. See the impact on key regions in Washington listed below.

Severe Heat Alert for Huge Part of WA State Google Maps loading...

But first, here are 10 tips to think about before the heatwave strikes your town. Be proactive!

Don't leave your children or pets in hot cars, even if for a few moments Stay hydrated and keep your pets and kids hydrated, too! Avoid wearing black clothes outdoors because it will absorb the heat quicker than light clothes Purchase blackout curtains, if possible, to block out the sun rays Get one of those little kiddie pools for your pets, infants, toddlers, and young children so they can cool off in the water during this heat. Avoid outdoor exercises and sports during peak heat times of the day Be on the lookout for heatstroke symptoms (they can sneak up on you!) Be a good neighbor: Check on your elderly and disabled family and neighbors to make sure they are able to cope in this heat Don't drink too much alcohol, carbonated drinks, and caffeine drinks if you're going to be outside a lot. Perhaps get extra fans and mobile air conditioners for the room(s) in your home that tend to get really hot during the summer

Severe Heat Watch Canva loading...

These are the cities/regions impacted by the Extreme Heat Watch along with their expected high temps:

Yakima: 101 degrees Next Monday/Tuesday

Wenatchee: 99-102 Saturday through Tuesday

Kennewick: 100+ Beginning Saturday

Pasco: 100 - 103 Beginning Saturday

Richland: 102-104 Sat-Tuesday

Walla Walla: 101-102 Mon-Tue

Ellensburg: 96-99 Sat-Tue

Cle Elum 91-96 Fri-Wed

Spokane: 93-99 Fri-Tue