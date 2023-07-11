Major Cashmere Road Project Ahead Of Schedule

A major road improvement project in Cashmere is proceeding without a hitch.

Chelan County Commissioner Shon Smith says crews have made excellent progress on their construction efforts at Goodwin and Sunset Roads.

"The road closure on Sunset (Road) that intersects with Mill Road will be coming off by the end of the day tomorrow (Wednesday, July 12). That's pretty awesome that they're actually ahead of schedule on such a big project. The contractor will have all the curbs and gutters poured and cars will be able to drive through the area again on a temporary gravel surface until the road gets paved sometime next month."

Smith encourages any residents who have yet to go through the construction zone to do so once the road closure is lifted.

"It's really looking good out there. So if you haven't made it through there to check the progress of the project or to go to the businesses that are along the construction zone, I'd encourage you to do so. We're seeing a very good result on this project thus far."

The Goodwin/Sunset Road Improvement Project includes street improvements, sidewalk installations, and improved drainage.

The project is a joint venture between the county and the City of Cashmere and is expected to cost about $2.8 million.

It's slated to be finished by October of this year.