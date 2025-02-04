It's horrifying to hear that someone out there in Vancouver is torturing innocent animals, but here we are.

The Animal Legal Defense Fund says residents are finding injured and deceased bunny rabbits and a woodpecker that have been injured or killed from blow darts.

There is an outlaw out here, and we need the public's help to find them.

Washington State's Animal Cruelty Law

It is a felony to intentially harm or kill animals in Washington.

"Animal cruelty in the first degree is a class C felony. Animal cruelty in the second degree is a gross misdemeanor." - RCW 16.52

Types of Rabbits We Commonly See in Washington State

There are four species of rabbits you are likely to find in the Evergreen State. The Washington Fish and Wildlife Department says we generally see are: Nuttall's Cottontail, Domestic European, Pygmy, and Eastern Cottontail rabbits in the woods and some residential areas.

Fluffy brown Eastern Cottontail rabbits have lived in Washington State since they were brought here during the 1930s.

Small, fluffy brown Eastern Cottontail Rabbit

Clark County Animal Protection and Control Has Stepped in to Help Find the Culprit(s)

I would imagine that the Animal Control team is stumped as to who would do such a thing, especially in their community. The Clark County authorities have discovered clues in yards, so hopefully, they will find out who is responsible for these inhumane acts against our precious animals.

Pygmy rabbits are an endangered species. They are generally found in the Columbia Basin areas and are federally protected by the Endangered Species Act.

Pygmy Rabbit

What You Can Do to Help

If you see anyone doing this disturbing behavior, you can let the Clark County Animal Control department know immediately. The Animal Legal Defense Fund is also offering a $5,000 reward if there is an arrest and conviction for the perpetrator.

