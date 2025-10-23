Chelan County is now accepting hazardous waste at its Moderate Risk Waste Facility.

Get our free mobile app

The County said businesses and organizations generating hazardous waste in small quantities now have a year-round option for recycling and disposing of the material safely, by appointment only, from small quantity generators (SQG).

Why Chelan County Expanded Its Program

“We’ve expanded our commercial services to include year-round disposal opportunities because we want to better serve small businesses in Chelan County,” said Kris Perry, manager of the Solid Waste program for Chelan County Public Works. “We’ve already had a few businesses sign up. Businesses and other qualifying organizations can now come to us on an as-needed basis instead of waiting for a yearly SQG event.”

Who Qualifies as a Small Quantity Generator (SQG)

Qualifying businesses must be an SQG, which is a business or organization, including churches, schools and nonprofits, generating: Less than 220 pounds of dangerous waste in any month, less than 2.2 pounds of certain kinds of highly toxic waste in any month, or accumulating less than 2,200 pounds of dangerous waste on site at any time.

Examples of Hazardous Waste Accepted

Hazardous waste includes anything toxic, ignitable, corrosive, or reactive. This includes used oil, gasoline or diesel, old paint, fire extinguishers, commercial cleaners, batteries, and more.

How to Schedule a Waste Disposal Appointment

To make an appointment and get pricing details, call the facility at 509-667-5706 or email PW.MRWF@co.chelan.wa.us.